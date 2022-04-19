Seven in court accused of vigilante murder of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot

Seven people appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, accused of murdering Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot on April 7.

They are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and extortion.

They were remanded in custody until April 22 for them to acquire legal representation.

Nyathi was assaulted and burnt to death in Diepsloot while the rest of the charges stem from an alleged act of vigilantism, wherein Zimbabweans were attacked by a group of Diepsloot residents.

The residents accused the Zimbabweans of committing crimes in the area. The group is alleged to have robbed some of the victims and demanded money in exchange for the release of those being held.