Suspects accused of murdering Elvis Nyathi released on bail of R3,000 each

Seven people accused of murdering Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, were released on R3,000 bail each on Friday.

They appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and extortion.

Cedrick Raseala, 41, Baron Mashele, 31, Godfrey Mahlo, 31, Thomas Serebane, 53, Phumudzo Tshirangwana, 38, Thabo Makgato, 32, and Puleng Chipape, 34, were all granted bail.

Nyathi was assaulted and burnt to death.

The rest of the charges stem from an alleged act of vigilantism, when Zimbabweans were allegedly attacked by a group of residents.