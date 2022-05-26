×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Toddler found murdered, chopped up and stuffed in bag dropped along N1

By Staff Reporter - 26 May 2022 - 20:04
The decomposing corpse of a mutilated toddler was found stuffed in a sports bag which was dumped along the N1 outside Polokwane last week.
The decomposing corpse of a mutilated toddler was found stuffed in a sports bag which was dumped along the N1 outside Polokwane last week.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

Limpopo police were on Thursday seeking the public's help in identifying a boy, believed  to be aged between two and three, who was found murdered and mutilated last week.

In a statement, police said the girl’s dismembered body was stuffed in a sports bag and dumped on the N1 near the Shell Ultra City petrol station, which is close to the Protea Hotel south of Polokwane.

“On Thursday May 19 2022 around 7.50 in the morning, the police received an alert from a passer-by regarding the abandoned bag along the N1 road in Westenburg.  On arrival at the scene, the police found the toddler’s mutilated body in a black bag which had ‘Sport Ruixinga’ written on the side. The child was wearing a blue tracksuit with white stripes and a pair of black baby’s shoes. The police also found a pink baby blanket, a towel and a blue and white sarong [in the bag],” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased was chopped with an unknown object before being put in the bag. The toddler had a bandage wrapped around his left leg and left arm and was already in a state of decomposition,” Mojapelo added.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on anyone with information to come forward, saying the police wanted to “track down the heartless perpetrators of this horrendous crime and also find the child’s parents”.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Warrant Officer Patrick Pila on 082 759 5001, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or a police station.

TimesLIVE

Toddler dies, two men critically injured in bus accident after rugby match

A toddler was killed and two men critically injured when a bus carrying a rugby team, staff, supporters and family members crashed down an embankment ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused