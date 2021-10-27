Guilty verdict for traditional healer in muti murder of Gabisile Shabane, 13
Thokozani Msibi, the traditional healer and mastermind in the killing of Mpumalanga teenager Gabisile Shabane, was on Wednesday found guilty of all charges, including murdering her and violating her corpse.
The verdict was handed down by judge Heinrich Brauckmann in the high court in Mpumalanga. Brauckmann also found the other two accused guilty on the same charges.
Shabane, 13, was kidnapped along with her 15-month-old nephew, Nkosikhona Ngwenya, from their home in Hlalanikahle in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) in 2018.
Seated in the front of the courtroom is #GabsileShabane's mother, Anna who watched helplessly as the group of armed men made off with her daughter, living with albinism in Jan 2018 and her grandchild, Nkosikhona. The toddler's mother, Mpumi is also present in court. @TimesLIVE— Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) October 27, 2021
According to previous witness testimony, Nkosikhona was an unintended casualty in the kidnapping. The intruders had mistaken the light-skinned toddler for another child living with albinism in the same house. When they realised their mistake, they allegedly tossed Nkosikhona into a swamp near the N4, where he drowned. His decomposed body was found weeks later.
The court has heard how Shabane, on the other hand, was forced to drink an alcoholic drink laced with brake fluid and also smoke dagga before she was killed and dismembered. Her body parts were removed and she was buried in a shallow grave on a farm in Cullinan which witnesses said belonged to Msibi.
Several days later, her killers returned to the grave where they beheaded her corpse and even chopped off her hands – all in a bid to make their muti even more powerful.
Some of Shabane’s body parts – including a portion of her skull and a hand – were found at the premises where Msibi consulted, while other parts had, according to previous state witnesses, already been sold to other clients. The rest of the corpse was found in Cullinan.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.