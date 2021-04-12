Catering manager and father of toddler found killed in Mozambique

A Zimbabwean man who had been missing since March 24 — when Islamist insurgents launched an attack in northern Mozambique — has been found dead.

Nyasha Mugwagwa, 38, worked for hotel and catering company Remote Site Solutions which was contracted at the multibillion-dollar gas projects being built by France’s Total in Palma.

Mugwagwa was last seen at Wentworth Camp, which was home to many gas project workers before the attacks.

In a statement after weeks of searching, his family said Mugwagwa was killed four days after he went missing.

“This [killing] occurred on March 28 in Palma, Mozambique, during an attack on the town by insurgents,” the family said.

The family said they were in the process of recovering his body so they can give him a decent burial.