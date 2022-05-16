LISTEN | Malema: Ramaphosa 'can go to hell' if he cannot be investigated

“You cannot fire a public protector for losing [court] cases.

“To even think that we must destroy [the] public protector for a questionable character like [President] Cyril [Ramaphosa]? We can’t do that even for Nelson Mandela,” Malema said

Malema addressed media on Monday and said the EFF was well on its way to 1-million members, as it now has more than 600,000 members.

