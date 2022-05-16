LISTEN | Malema: Ramaphosa 'can go to hell' if he cannot be investigated
EFF leader Julius Malema does not believe the removal of the public protector on the basis that her rulings were overturned in court is rational.
“You cannot fire a public protector for losing [court] cases.
“To even think that we must destroy [the] public protector for a questionable character like [President] Cyril [Ramaphosa]? We can’t do that even for Nelson Mandela,” Malema said
Malema addressed media on Monday and said the EFF was well on its way to 1-million members, as it now has more than 600,000 members.
