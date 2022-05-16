×

News

LISTEN | Malema: Ramaphosa 'can go to hell' if he cannot be investigated

By Staff Reporter - 16 May 2022 - 15:13
EFF leader Julius Malema says the removal of the public protector on the basis that her rulings were overturned in court is irrational. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema does not believe the removal of the public protector on the basis that her rulings were overturned in court is rational.

“You cannot fire a public protector for losing [court] cases.

“To even think that we must destroy [the] public protector for a questionable character like [President] Cyril [Ramaphosa]? We can’t do that even for Nelson Mandela,” Malema said

Malema addressed media on Monday and said the EFF was well on its way to 1-million members, as it now has more than 600,000 members.

