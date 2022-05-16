Malema calls for ‘factional’ Zondo to be disciplined for saying Ramaphosa saved SA

EFF leader Julius Malema has added his voice to calls for chief justice Raymond Zondo to be held to account for suggesting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election saved the country.

In part 4 of the state capture report released two weeks ago, state capture inquiry chairperson Zondo said the National Treasury would have suffered irreparable damage had it not been for the ANC conference in 2017 that elected Ramaphosa to take over from former president Jacob Zuma, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported.

Addressing the media on Monday, Malema lambasted the remarks, saying they were an endorsement for Ramaphosa’s second term when the party holds its elective conference in December.

“Zondo is a factionalist who supports Ramaphosa’s second term. That’s why he saw it necessary for him to put that Ramaphosa’s election in the ANC rescued us from where we were. He’s effectively saying if you don’t elect Ramaphosa this December, we are going to be in trouble,” said Malema.

The red berets' leader said Zondo had entered political terrain and as result should be taken to task, as was the case with his predecessor Mogoeng Mogoeng.