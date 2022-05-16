MPs can deal with Zondo reports as they unfold — Parliament's legal services

Parliament’s legal services say there is nothing stopping MPs from processing the state capture commission reports, especially the sections pertaining to the institution and its oversight role.

This despite speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s earlier view that they should only be dealt with when President Cyril Ramaphosa tables the final Zondo report. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina had said acting before Ramaphosa tabled the last report would be jumping the gun.

Ramaphosa has, upon receiving the final Zondo report, about four months to table a plan in parliament on how he will deal with chief justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations.

In a legal opinion sent to Mapisa-Nqakula which she shared with political parties for the first time on Friday, parliament's legal services said MPs could go ahead and process the reports which must be carefully scrutinised.

“Parliament can and should play an oversight role in these matters as these unfold,” states the legal opinion.

It states that the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has already taken steps to consider these allegations in more detail in as far as they relate to its financial oversight functions and that other portfolio committees may do the same.