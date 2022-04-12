Parliament's ethics committee clears Zweli Mkhize of breaching MPs' code of conduct over Digital Vibes

“In respect of part 1 above, the committee noted that in order for an MP to be held liable for a benefit that a family member is alleged to have received, the family member (the son) must fit within the definition of immediate family member as defined in the code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests for assembly and permanent council members,” wrote advocate Anthea Gordon, the ethics committee’s acting registrar.

She explained that the code defines immediate family member as “a member’s spouse, permanent companion or dependents”.

The committee said Mkhize’s son was an adult, married individual who is not financially dependent on him.

“In this regard, the provisions of the code cannot be applied to hold the MP liable for the alleged benefit received by his son.

“In this regard, the committee found that the member did not breach the code.”

The ethics committee also cleared Mkhize of the second part of the complaint saying he did not breach MPs’ code.

It said in addition to the information that Gwarube and Mkhize provided, relevant invoices that it sourced which amounted to R6,720 and an affidavit of the owner of 4 Way Maintenance, the company that did the work at Mkhize’s home, it considered that Thamsanqa Mkhize, a person who is not an MP but with the same surname as the former minister was the person liaising with 4 Way Maintenance and the person who was charged with making the payments in respect of invoices.

“In this regard, the committee concluded that Hon Dr Z Mkhize did not breach the code. In the light of the above, the complaint file in this matter is accordingly closed,” it said.