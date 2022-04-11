ANC vets calls for criminally charged members not to stand for positions

ANC veterans are calling for party members criminally charged not to stand for any position during conferences.

This as former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was elected regional chairperson on Sunday.

Gumede is currently on trial in the Durban high court alongside 21 others for fraud, corruption and racketeering. She faces more than 2,000 charges related to a R320m solid waste project.

Two weeks ago, Mandla Msibi, who stands accused of double murder, was elected Mpumalanga provincial treasurer at a conference held in eMalahleni.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, ANC veterans Snuki Zikalala and Mavuso Msimang agreed that those who stood for positions, despite facing charges, did so for their own personal gains and not for the benefit of the party.

Zikalala, the ANC Veterans League president, said people who were on step-aside should do the right thing and decline nomination. "Those individuals should put the party first instead of their own interests," he said.

Zikalala attributed the election by branches to a lack of political education, adding that the Veterans League had failed in that department. "We as veterans will ensure mass political education at branch levels to give the objectives of the ANC.

"Without the branches, there’s no ANC. We don’t blame the masses but ourselves. Those criminality charged should not avail themselves.

"They should not be allowed to exercise any right of the ANC. They should help the ANC by not contesting and in return, the ANC enforce its own resolution," he said.

Zikalala said having elected members facing criminal charges would hurt the ANC during the 2024 general elections. "It will definitely hurt the ANC because the ANC won the last election in 2019 on an anti-corruption drive. We said we’d deal with corruption but look at the 2021 local government election results.