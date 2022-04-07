SA abstains from voting Russia out of UN Human Rights Council

On the latest vote, Mabhongo highlighted that SA was concerned about what it labelled a deteriorating situation in Ukraine and continued its call for an urgent intervention.

“The humanitarian crisis that has resulted from the ongoing military operations must be addressed and there must be an urgent opening of humanitarian corridors and the provision of aid to the civilian population which, as usual, bears the brunt of the suffering when violent confrontation breaks out,” Mabhongo said.

“All parties to the conflict must comply with international human rights and humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, and must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states, in keeping with the UN Charter,” she added.

Mabhongo told Ramaphosa that on the March 4 2021, the Human Rights Council adopted a resolution authorising the establishment of an international commission of inquiry to investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international law and related crimes in Ukraine.

“The commission has not yet commenced its work and we await its findings on the allegations of gross violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law,” Mabhongo said.

“SA is of the firm belief that the tabling of the resolution that we will consider today is premature and prejudges the outcomes of the commission of enquiry. We must allow the commission to urgently undertake its mandate and report to the human rights council and the General Assembly on its outcomes. It is also imperative that all parties to the conflict must allow the commission to perform its duties without any hindrance and interference.”

Mabhongo said SA stood on its stance to encourage dialogue, mediation and diplomacy, saying it was the only way to end the conflict.

“Wars end when dialogue begins and wars endure when there is no dialogue,” Mabhongo continued.

“In this regard, we welcome the efforts by Ukraine and Russia to hold talks without preconditions. SA expresses the hope that both parties will use diplomacy to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, leading to a durable political and security situation. We maintain that all parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from unnecessary and violent conflict.

“The General Assembly must therefore encourage mediation and dialogue and adopt constructive outcomes leading to that end,” she said.

