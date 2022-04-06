Gang-rape victim gets justice after 12 years

This is according to a relieved Andy Kawa and civil organisations that backed her after she successfully dragged Cele to the Constitutional Court on appeal over her 2010 ordeal where she was abducted, robbed and gang-raped for more than 15 hours

The successful lawsuit against police minister Bheki Cele over his officers’ negligence in stopping and investigating the rape of a business person will help assert the rights of many crime victims who get failed by shoddy police work.



This is according to a relieved Andy Kawa and civil organisations that backed her after she successfully dragged Cele to the Constitutional Court on appeal over her 2010 ordeal where she was abducted, robbed and gang-raped for more than 15 hours. ..