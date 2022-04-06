×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gang-rape victim gets justice after 12 years

This is according to a relieved Andy Kawa and civil organisations that backed her after she successfully dragged Cele to the Constitutional Court on appeal over her 2010 ordeal where she was abducted, robbed and gang-raped for more than 15 hours

By Siviwe Feketha and Isaac Mahlangu - 06 April 2022 - 07:26

The successful lawsuit against police minister Bheki Cele over his officers’ negligence in stopping and investigating the rape of a business person will help assert the rights of many crime victims who get failed by shoddy police work.

This is according to a relieved Andy Kawa and civil organisations that backed her after she successfully dragged Cele to the Constitutional Court on appeal over her 2010 ordeal where she was abducted, robbed and gang-raped for more than 15 hours. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...