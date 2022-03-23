Uber SA engaging with disgruntled drivers as ‘apps off’ strike continues

Uber SA says it is “engaging directly” in an effort to address grievances raised by drivers who embarked on a three-day strike and want the government to regulate the country's e-hailing industry.

“We are aware of a group of e-hailing drivers who are planning to protest. We take the concerns of drivers seriously and are engaging directly using our engagement channels to work towards addressing the issues. Our commitment to drivers is to continuously find ways to maximise their earning potential while meeting the needs of the riders,” said Kagiso Khaole, head of mobility operations for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber.

E-hailing drivers have embarked on a three-day “apps off” nationwide strike, calling for their demands to be met, including regulation of the industry by government. Drivers said they were battling to survive and maintain the upkeep of their vehicles due to high commission rates and low fare rates.

The protest started on Tuesday when a memorandum was handed to the department of trade and industry and at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

On their list of demands, drivers want President Cyril Ramaphosa to assent to and sign an amendment bill into law which proposes changes to the National Land Transport Act.

Business Times recently reported that new entrant DiDi charged drivers a commission of 13% on each ride, compared with about 20% to 25% for Bolt and Uber drivers.

The drivers planned to march on Wednesday to the office of the Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC.

TimesLIVE