Here's how much Uber and Bolt trips cost during the strike

A strike by e-hailing drivers has resulted in prices shooting through the roof and longer waiting times.

This week Uber, Uber Eats, Mr D, Bolt and InDriver drivers announced they will turn off their apps until Thursday.

The drivers are demanding government regulates the industry to ensure fair pricing, accountability and proper vetting of drivers. They are also concerned about an unsafe working environment.

On Monday, Gauteng MEC for transport Jacob Mamabolo called on drivers to suspend the strike. He warned it could lead to instability in the transport sector.

His request fell on deaf ears as Private Public Transport Association founder Vhatuka Mbelengwa told TimesLIVE the strike will continue as planned while they meet the MEC.

TRIP TO THE AIRPORT

The lower number of drivers has caused a surge in demand and resulted in prices increasing.

In some instances, a 40-minute trip to the airport in Johannesburg that usually costs about R100 or R120 can reach more than R400 on Uber and Bolt if cars are available.