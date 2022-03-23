'Music to our ears' — CSA welcomes fans back as 4,500 expected at Centurion ODI

Cricket SA (CSA) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that fans will be allowed into sports stadiums at 50% capacity.

CEO Pholetsi Moseki reminded fans to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols after SuperSport Park put an additional 3,000 tickets on sale for the third and final ODI against Bangladesh, starting at 2pm.

Added to the 1,500 tickets already sold, CSA expected a crowd of 4,500, the largest attendance at a professional sports event since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.

“CSA is thrilled to receive this news which comes at a time when our domestic cricket is in full swing and while Bangladesh is on an ODI and Test series tour,” Moseki said.

“Our fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

“As we go out to stadiums, let us do so recognising that Covid-19 is still with us.”