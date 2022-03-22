Uber driver banks on three-day national strike

He normally pockets between R700 and R800 per day. But for the next few days he is gunning to make just over R1,000 which will cover his weekly expenses and leave some change.

He also expressed how he couldn't afford driving all the way from Johannesburg to Pretoria and burning the already expensive petrol to attend a strike when he has a family to provide for.

“My job is not like yours, where you are guaranteed a salary. I need to provide for my family and I can’t afford not to work,” also adding that not being from SA has added a lot of pressure in making ends meet.

“Before taking you, I transported a lawyer from Rosettenville to Joburg magistrate's court and that trip cost R251. Normally that trip would have been just over R100.”

Because of the danger of working now, he regrettably shared that he had to turn down a trip from Rosettenville to Pretoria because, “a lot of these drivers are there and they will attack me for working. My brother called me and told me how he was attacked earlier this morning and that his phone was taken so that he doesn’t work. So we are extra careful,” he said.

Washington said he supported the intentions of his striking peers as they were being exploited.

“Things are so bad because you’ll even get a trip that will only charge R10. Imagine transporting someone for R10 and then Uber/Bolt will want 30% from that amount. How will I survive?” he asks.