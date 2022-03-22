News

Cop mistaken for e-hailing driver attacked and disarmed during drivers' protest in Pretoria

22 March 2022 - 17:47
A police officer travelling in an unmarked white Toyota Corolla was allegedly attacked by protesting e-hailers who mistook him for an e-hailing service provider in Pretoria.
A police officer travelling in an unmarked white Toyota Corolla was allegedly attacked by protesting e-hailers who mistook him for an e-hailing service provider in Pretoria.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

A police officer allegedly mistaken for an e-hailer was assaulted during a drivers' strike in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The officer, who was driving a white, unmarked Toyota Corolla — a similar model to those used by e-hailers — was not in uniform at the time. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE from the scene, the policeman said protesters smashed his car with a beer bottle and took his firearm, which they later allegedly fired. 

“I was attacked. They thought [my car] was an Uber. They immediately opened the door and took the car keys, took the gun and disarmed me,” he said.

The officer said he had drawn his gun, wanting to protecting himself, but the group overpowered him. 

“They fired a shot and there is a cartridge right there ... They were so violent, I just wanted to take out my firearm to protect myself. They took it out and as you can see I was assaulted very badly,” he said.

The officer, who refused to give his name, said he intended to lay criminal charges. 

Founder of Private Public Transport Association (PPTA), Vhatuka Mbelengwa, confirmed the incident.

Police cordoned off the scene in Pretoria after e-hailers allegedly attacked a police officer travelling in an unmarked car, assaulted him and disarmed him before firing a shot.
Police cordoned off the scene in Pretoria after e-hailers allegedly attacked a police officer travelling in an unmarked car, assaulted him and disarmed him before firing a shot.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

“We as leaders intervened, recovered the firearm and handed the individuals involved over to law enforcement. We are yet to confirm if these people are e-hailing operators or thieves taking advantaged of our mass action,” he said.

Mbelengwa said the drivers remained committed to a peaceful protest. 

E-hailing operators for companies including Uber, Bolt and DiDi are on a three-day “apps off” protest across the country from Tuesday. They are calling on the government to introduce industry regulations to improve their working conditions. 

TimesLIVE

'How will I get to work?' — Here’s what SA is saying about the e-hailing drivers’ strike

Some users have shared that the strike will affect their travelling plans while others said they support the strike because if the drivers' ...
News
10 hours ago

E-hailing drivers to embark on 'peaceful' protest

A planned protest by e-hailing taxi drivers will proceed on Tuesday after their undertaking to increase security measures and reconsider mediation.
News
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia