Five Dudula members arrested for harassing migrant vendors

The police have been accused of being lenient towards illegal immigrants, forcing communities to take action

The police are planning to tighten their crackdown on “Dudula groupings” who continue to take the law into their own hands by evicting alleged illegal immigrants operating as street vendors in Johannesburg townships.



This comes as a heavy police presence foiled a planned township shutdown and several members of the Alexandria Dudula Movement, whose standoff with foreign nationals turned violent on Monday, were arrested. Some members continued to burn tyres on Tuesday morning...