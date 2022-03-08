Police crack down on Alex's Dudula campaigners
Five members arrested in Alex, search on for more
At least five people have been arrested in Alexandra as the police continue to search for those who have been leading and taking part in the “Operation Dudula” campaign targeting illegal foreign nationals in the townships.
Following violent clashes that saw several people injured on Monday, members of the SA Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) maintained a heavy presence in the township and surrounding areas on Tuesday morning.
This after Alexandra Dudula Movement supporters burnt tyres on some parts of the township as part of the shutdown they vowed to embark on.
Four people suspected to have participated in the #OperationDudula campaign that closed shops yesterday & burnt tyres this morning are being bundled into a police truck. The police say they are looking for more leaders and members of the Alex Dudula Movement. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/mQO3bumF87— Siviwe Feketha (@SiviweFeketha) March 8, 2022
Johannesburg district police commissioner Maj-Gen Max Masha said the police have been heavily enforced in Alexandra since Monday night, especially in its central business area where immigrants suspected of being undocumented had been blocked from selling on the streets by the Dudula Movement.
Masha said the police would maintain their presence in the area to ensure the safety of shoppers, who had been encouraged to stay away by the group as part of the shutdown.
JHB district commissioner Major General Max Masha says while members of the community are allowed to voice their issues around illegal immigrants, the police will not allow lawlessness. At least four people suspected to be Dudula Movement members have been arrested. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/1yciCdeg2f— Siviwe Feketha (@SiviweFeketha) March 8, 2022
“Last night we deployed large numbers of police to ensure that people are safe since there was the call for this shutdown. The police were everywhere and we are thankful to residents because they support us and do not support lawlessness,” Masha said.
While there were no Dudula Movement members assembled in numbers in Watt Avenue, the police pounced on five people who are alleged to have been involved in the activities of the group.
“If the community has got issues to raise, they are more than welcome to do so, but after raising issues, they must stand back and allow the police to do their job. We will not allow the community to take the law into their own hands,” he said.
