Police crack down on Alex's Dudula campaigners

At least five people have been arrested in Alexandra as the police continue to search for those who have been leading and taking part in the “Operation Dudula” campaign targeting illegal foreign nationals in the townships.

Following violent clashes that saw several people injured on Monday, members of the SA Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) maintained a heavy presence in the township and surrounding areas on Tuesday morning.

This after Alexandra Dudula Movement supporters burnt tyres on some parts of the township as part of the shutdown they vowed to embark on.