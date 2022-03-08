South Africa

Police crack down on Alex's Dudula campaigners

Five members arrested in Alex, search on for more

08 March 2022 - 14:11
Siviwe Feketha Political reporter
SAPS were on alert after Dudula Movement members targeted foreign-owned shops in Alex Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

At least five people have been arrested in Alexandra as the police continue to search for those who have been leading and taking part in the “Operation Dudula” campaign targeting illegal foreign nationals in the townships.

Following violent clashes that saw several people injured on Monday, members of the SA Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) maintained a heavy presence in the township and surrounding areas on Tuesday morning.

This after Alexandra Dudula Movement supporters burnt tyres on some parts of the township as part of the shutdown they vowed to embark on.

Johannesburg district police commissioner Maj-Gen Max Masha said the police have been heavily enforced in Alexandra since Monday night, especially in its central business area where immigrants suspected of being undocumented had been blocked from selling on the streets by the Dudula Movement.

Masha said the police would maintain their presence in the area to ensure the safety of shoppers, who had been encouraged to stay away by the group as part of the shutdown.

“Last night we deployed large numbers of police to ensure that people are safe since there was the call for this shutdown. The police were everywhere and we are thankful to residents because they support us and do not support lawlessness,” Masha said.

While there were no Dudula Movement members assembled in numbers in Watt Avenue, the police pounced on five people who are alleged to have been involved in the activities of the group.

“If the community has got issues to raise, they are more than welcome to do so, but after raising issues, they must stand back and allow the police to do their job. We will not allow the community to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

