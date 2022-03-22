Murderer caught after returning to 'hunting ground' gets life sentence
A Western Cape rapist and murderer who was caught after he returned to the bar where he met his victim was on Tuesday sentenced to a life term plus 10 years behind bars.
Revticken Patrick Muller was convicted by the Western Cape high court a month ago for the rape and murder of Bianca Chante Matroos on November 15 2019, after a night out at a club in George.
For premeditated murder, he was sentenced to life, while he received 10 years' imprisonment for rape. The two sentences will run concurrently.
The successful conviction and sentence follow an intense investigation by police, who followed the movements of the deceased and the accused using CCTV footage from the nightclub to where her naked body was found at the George Riding Club.
During the trial, prosecutor Evadne Kortje told the court that the accused met the 37-year-old Matroos at Club Nitro in George, on the evening of November 14 2019.
In the early hours of the next morning, the accused forced the deceased into a vehicle and drove off with his friends.
She was last seen in his company and her body was discovered on November 17 2019, between two concrete blocks in the grounds of the George Riding Club.
On November 24 2019, the accused was arrested by police at the same club where he met the deceased.
“The deceased, a small, slender, young woman was viciously and brutally murdered. How callous was the accused to return to the club about a week later, even wearing similar clothing,” judge Elize Steyn said when delivering judgment.
Steyn said she experienced the accused as indifferent, bordering on defiant.
“The multiple, often incoherent, often contradictory versions of the accused when testifying and the statements put, or not put, to witnesses show that he is a skilled, devious, cunning liar,” Steyn said.
Western Cape director of public prosecutions, Nicolette Bell, welcomed the sentence.
“Our concerted efforts to fight gender-based violence are bearing fruit as the courts are handing down heavy sentences which fit the heinous crimes.
“We know that the wounds of the Matroos family are not yet healed, but we hope that they will find solace knowing that this accused will be in prison for a long time for the crimes he committed on their loved one,” Bell said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.