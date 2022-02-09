Another flood victim found dead in Tshwane, two still missing
The body of a woman was discovered by a search and rescue team in the Olifantspruit in Tshwane on Wednesday.
Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the team believed she was one of the passengers in an e-hailing taxi washed away in Midstream on Saturday.
Police and other authorities have been searching parts of Tshwane for missing people after a storm on Friday caused flooding in the area.
Tshwane search and rescue teams are working in the Olifantspruit to find two missing people. So far five of the seven missing have been found dead after the floods. Teams are now searching the river towards the Centurion Lake. @TimesLIVE— Alex Sweet Patrick (@IamAlexSweet) February 9, 2022
Video: Tshwane emergency services dep pic.twitter.com/MMJFdhGZfi
The woman's body was found at about 11.50am. Two people are still missing — the driver of the e-hailing taxi and another passenger.
Teams are continuing the search towards Centurion Lake.
This brings the numbers of bodies recovered to five.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.