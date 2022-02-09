South Africa

Another flood victim found dead in Tshwane, two still missing

09 February 2022 - 14:57
Police and other search and rescue teams have been working since Saturday to find seven people who went missing in the floods in Tshwane. So far five people have been found dead.
Police and other search and rescue teams have been working since Saturday to find seven people who went missing in the floods in Tshwane. So far five people have been found dead.
Image: Tshwane emergency services

The body of a woman was discovered by a search and rescue team in the Olifantspruit in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the team believed she was one of the passengers in an e-hailing taxi washed away in Midstream on Saturday.

Police and other authorities have been searching parts of Tshwane for missing people after a storm on Friday caused flooding in the area.

The woman's body was found at about 11.50am. Two people are still missing — the driver of the e-hailing taxi and another passenger.

Teams are continuing the search towards Centurion Lake.

This brings the numbers of bodies recovered to five.

TimesLIVE

Body found in Emmarentia Dam

Gauteng police confirmed the body of an unidentified man was found in Emmarentia Dam on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Three drownings and one rescue in the Western Cape at the weekend

Police have opened an inquest after the death of a 10-year-old girl who drowned on Saturday at Gordons Bay in the Western Cape, while police divers ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022