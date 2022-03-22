Rape suspect freed because of DNA testing delays, raped and murdered 11-year-old 9 months later

A rape suspect who was freed because of delays in DNA analysis at the police forensic laboratories raped and murdered an 11-year-old child nine months later.

This emerged on Friday in a judgment handed down by KwaZulu-Natal judge Mohini Moodley in which the rapist was convicted for his crimes and sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment.

When the man, who cannot be named, committed the offences in September 2019 and June 2020, he was not yet 18.

While he is now an adult, in terms of a ruling handed down by the Constitutional Court, child offenders, witnesses and victims cannot be named, even as adults.

The delays in DNA testing, caused by a contractual dispute with a service provider, resulted in a backlog of more than 200,000 cases by last year. Most involve violent crimes and gender-based violence (GBV).