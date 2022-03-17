News

Bheki Cele optimistic cops will crack case of shooting outside Western Cape deputy judge president's home

17 March 2022 - 16:43
Police minister Bheki Cele addressed an imbizo at a Khayelitsha informal settlement where five people were shot dead on Monday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police minister Bheki Cele is hopeful police will soon get to the bottom of the shooting incident outside Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath’s home.

Cele addressed the media at a “street imbizo” in New Monwabisi Park, Endlovini, in Khayelitsha, on Thursday. He was visiting the area after five people were killed in the informal settlement on Monday.

The Hawks confirmed the shooting outside Goliath’s home on Wednesday morning but were light on detail, saying this was for “security reasons”.

Cele said he had been told about the incident.

“It was immediately reported to me,” Cele said. “The investigations are going on. I am sure we will be making a statement very soon about what happened.”

According to Daily Maverick, a security guard was injured in the shoot-out outside Goliath's home. 

