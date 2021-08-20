Crime stats: 5,760 murders with most killed in public places and homes

SA has recorded a double-digit increase in the murder rate, police minister Bheki Cele said when presenting the crime statistics for April, May and June.

“In the three months of reporting, a 66.2% increase in murders was recorded. However, compared to the previous normal period of the 2019/2020 financial year, the murder rate would have increased by 6.7%,” he told a briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

From April to the end of June, 5,760 people were murdered.

“This is 2,294 more people killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year,” Cele said.

The double-digit increase in most crime categories is attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends, he said.