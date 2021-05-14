Crime stats: Alcohol played a part in many violent assaults in SA

Alcohol and its role in the assaults in the country was discussed by police minister Bheki Cele when he released the latest crime stats on Friday afternoon.

He said the prevalence of violence in our communities was growing to “unacceptable proportions”.

Though cases of assault had decreased by more than 9%, there were still more than 75,000 cases of common assault and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) opened with the police between January and March this year.

“In 2,855 incidents of assault GBH it was confirmed that alcohol was consumed either by the victim or the perpetrator or both.”

Of these, 2,047 incidents of assault GBH took place at a bar, a nightclub, a tavern or a shebeen.

“This doesn’t exclude alcohol being present in parks, beaches and other places of entertainment,” said Cele.