800 Western Cape cops probed for abusing state cars and breaching road regulations

Over the past three years, 799 Western Cape police officers were investigated for breaching policies around the use of state vehicles.

Their alleged transgressions ranged from drunken driving to using the vehicles for private use.

This figure was contained in a parliamentary reply to DA Western Cape spokesperson on community safety, Reagen Allen. The replies were given by Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Theo Fritz.

“A reply to my parliamentary question reveals that on average, for the last three years, 266 SA Police Service members have transgressed the policy on the use of official vehicles. This is the average per year between 2018 and 2021, in just the Western Cape,” Allen said.

In 2018, 309 SAPS members were investigated for such incidents. There were 261 in 2019 and 229 in 2020.