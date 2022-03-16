Public service department gears up for lifestyle audit imbizo

Deputy minister of public service and administration Chana Pilane-Majake said on Wednesday her department was ready to proceed with lifestyle audits.

“On April 1 2021, minister for public service and administration Ayanda Dlodlo approved a guide to implement lifestyle audits in public service. This compelled national and provincial departments to conduct lifestyle audits as a part of a continuous risk management process.

“Lifestyle audits have to be conducted every year for senior management service members and every second year for non-senior management service managers. It is therefore a continuous process,” she said.

Pilane-Majake, who briefed the National Assembly on the state of readiness to conduct the audits, told MPs that the department’s ethics integrity and disciplinary technical task unit provided implementation support to ethics officers to ensure departments properly implemented the guide.

“The public service is ready to continue with lifestyle audits and the unit will continue supporting departments but also monitor and assess the effectiveness of the process and improve the process as we continue,” she said.