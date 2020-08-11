South Africa

State Security Agency to audit Eastern Cape's Oscar Mabuyane & officials

By Mpumzi Zuzile - 11 August 2020 - 12:18
Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

The State Security Agency (SSA) will start auditing the lifestyles of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and his 10 MECs — and their spouses and families — the premier announced in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The SSA, which has already been asked to conduct lifestyle audits on the Gauteng provincial top leadership, will also vet senior government employees in the Eastern Cape, including supply chain management officials.

Mabuyane says the investigation will look into potential conflicts of interest, and whether members of his executive are living beyond their means.

The lifestyle audits are expected to take weeks.

Lack of oxygen 'critical situation' for fight against Covid-19 in Eastern Cape

If the Eastern Cape is to weather the coronavirus storm and save as many lives as possible while the province battles the  peak of the pandemic, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mabuyane has conceded that allegations of corruption related to the emergency procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus pandemic have weakened public trust in the government.

The Eastern Cape provincial government has awarded close to R1.2bn in PPE and maintenance contracts to more than 600 suppliers. Mabuyane said he had instructed the provincial treasury to investigate any potential wrongdoing.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X