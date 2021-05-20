Koko accuses Glencore of trying to bully Eskom

'I opened criminal cases but my family were taken through lifestyle audit'

Former Eskom acting group CEO Matshela Koko has defended his role in the contractual battle between Glencore and Eskom, saying demands by its then subsidiary were illegal.



Koko was back on the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry yesterday where he remains accused of having helped aid the plunder of Eskom resources by Gupta-linked companies, which included the push for Glencore to sell its Optimum Coal Mine to Tegeta by frustrating its contractual relationship with the power utility...