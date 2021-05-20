Koko accuses Glencore of trying to bully Eskom
'I opened criminal cases but my family were taken through lifestyle audit'
Former Eskom acting group CEO Matshela Koko has defended his role in the contractual battle between Glencore and Eskom, saying demands by its then subsidiary were illegal.
Koko was back on the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry yesterday where he remains accused of having helped aid the plunder of Eskom resources by Gupta-linked companies, which included the push for Glencore to sell its Optimum Coal Mine to Tegeta by frustrating its contractual relationship with the power utility...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.