Billions for Vaal River special zone — Makhura

The Gauteng government has secured investment commitments worth R45bn for the Vaal River special economic zone (SEZ).
Making the announcement, premier David Makhura said the provincial government had received commitments from local investors to the tune of billions at the Sedibeng Investment Conference held in October last year. He was speaking at the Gauteng's state of the province address (Sopa) on Monday...
