Investigation under way after nurse found 'unresponsive' in St Augustine’s hospital bathroom

A nurse was found unresponsive in a bathroom at St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban on Tuesday.

General manager Heinrich Venter on Wednesday confirmed that the hospital contacted police to notify them of the incident and indicated an investigation was under way.

“With a heavy heart, I confirm that our valued colleague was found unresponsive in one of the bathrooms at the hospital yesterday. Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the staff and doctors, all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our staff member during this time of great sadness and bereavement. Staff and family members are receiving support and counselling. We are not in a position to disclose any further information,” said Venter.

TimesLIVE