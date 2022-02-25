Riky Rick will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Tuesday

The funeral of the beloved South African artist Rikhado Makhado popularly known as Riky Rick, will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday, March 1.

The rapper's family announced that they've planned an intimate gathering for his send-off, which will be live streamed.

A memorial service for the hitmaker will follow on Friday, March 4.

Close friends, family and selected media will gather for the special “Tribute Celebration” which will also be live streamed.

The Makhado family have thanked SA and the world for the outpouring of love they've received since the untimely passing of the rapper on Wednesday. In the statement they said they are “deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days”.