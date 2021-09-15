HHP's new track released three years after his death

Sengadi celebrates hubby's 41st birthday with a surprise hit

The first posthumous music from late rapper HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, has been released almost three years after his death.



In honour of HHP's 41st birthday on Tuesday, his widow Lerato Sengadi dropped a surprise release of previously recorded and unreleased song Nkaofa 2.0. ..