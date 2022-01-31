Patrick Shai: an unquestionable talent

Actor shone bright for 40 years, laying numerous cultural milestones

Patrick Shai, who reportedly took his own life last week, was an award-winning actor who for proved four decades to have been blessed with unquestionable talent. He delighted theatre lovers and television viewers in several memorable roles, including the films Taxi to Soweto (1991), Fools (1997) and the musical, Baby Come Duze (1992).



Born Patrick Molefe Shai on December 9 1956 in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, he was raised in Meadowlands, after the forced removals in 1955. ..