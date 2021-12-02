HIV and TB ambassador tells how stigma made her suicidal

Thoko Nkomo has been living with HIV for 25 years, and is the HIV and TB ambassador in Mpumalanga

The stigma attached to HIV/Aids nearly drove Thoko Nkomo to committing suicide.



Nkomo has been living with HIV for 25 years, and is the HIV and TB ambassador in Mpumalanga. Speaking during the World Aids Day in Tjakastad where the international day was being commemorated, Nkomo said the stigma had also fallen onto her children and saw her name written on streets...