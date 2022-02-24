Future up in smoke for Durban informal traders after building fire

Two weeks after a fire burnt down at least seven shops and a storage facility in Durban central’s AB Xuma (Commercial) Street, informal traders are still trying to pick up the pieces.

The fire which broke out on February 9 destroyed a small section of the building that is rented out to informal traders.

The traders told TimesLIVE on Thursday they are still trying to come to terms with the fire and work out how to continue their businesses. Some of them said they still go to the building to find business from their old clients or just to seek comfort with each other.

“Basically we just come here every day to see if any of our customers came to see us. It’s also better to be around people who understand your challenges because you can brainstorm and find a way forward together,” said Safari Balemba, a Congolese national who owned a computer shop.

Pheston Mokili, who owned a hair salon, said he was operating from different salons and shared the money he makes with them.

“I do haircuts, so if my customer comes I just go with them to another salon and work from there. We then split the money 50/50. That's how I survive these days.”