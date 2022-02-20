Joburg man critical after house, four cars catch fire during daughter's birthday party — report

A middle-aged man is in a critical condition after suffering burn wounds at a house in Florida Park, west of Johannesburg, ER24 paramedics said on Sunday.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the house and four vehicles were on fire.

“The City of Johannesburg fire department were busy battling the blaze. Medics assessed a man, believed to be in his 40s and found that he had sustained serious burns over most of his body, leaving him in a critical condition.

“The man was treated and provided with advanced life support before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The Roodepoort Record reported the man was hosting a birthday party for his daughter when a fire broke out at the house in Snell Drive around 4pm on Saturday.

TimesLIVE