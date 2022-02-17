Man jailed for 10 years for setting girlfriend on fire

A 37-year-old Mpumalanga man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend.

The court heard that Kholofelo Nonyane had a heated argument with his girlfriend at Coronation, where they were residing.

While the victim was asleep, he poured paraffin on her, set her alight in a locked room and fled the scene.

“The accused was later found in his hideout in Shatale, Bushbuckridge, where he was arrested. In court, Nonyane pleaded not guilty, and the state led evidence of three state witnesses including the evidence of the victim who testified about what she experienced on the day of the incident.