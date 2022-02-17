South Africa

Man jailed for 10 years for setting girlfriend on fire

Landlord raised the alarm after hearing her screams

17 February 2022 - 09:31
While the victim was asleep, he poured paraffin on her, set her alight in a locked room and fled the scene. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A 37-year-old Mpumalanga man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend.

The court heard that Kholofelo Nonyane had a heated argument with his girlfriend at Coronation, where they were residing.

While the victim was asleep, he poured paraffin on her, set her alight in a locked room and fled the scene.

“The accused was later found in his hideout in Shatale, Bushbuckridge, where he was arrested. In court, Nonyane pleaded not guilty, and the state led evidence of three state witnesses including the evidence of the victim who testified about what she experienced on the day of the incident.

“The landlord, who heard the victim screaming and saw that she was badly burnt, also testified. Their evidence corroborated the testimony of the doctor who treated the victim when she arrived in hospital,” said Monica Nyuswa, DPP Mpumalanga regional spokesperson.

State Prosecutor Maureen Nkosi emphasised to the court that this is a perfect example of gender-based violence, arguing for the court to impose a suitable sentence. The court sentenced Nonyane to 10 years’ direct imprisonment and declared him unfit to possess a firearm as part of the sentence.

TimesLIVE

