Sugar tax increase derails our plans to empower the industry – association

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's decision to increase sugar tax has left a bitter taste in the mouth of the sugar producers.

Delivering his maiden budget speech on Thursday, Godongwana increased the sugar tax (officially known as the Health Promotion Levy (HPL), by 4.5%.

The SA Sugar Association said the tax increase went against the spirit of a plan meant to empower the industry and attract investment opportunities that will create jobs lost when the sugar tax was introduced.

"The increase goes against the objectives and principles of the all-important Sugarcane Value Chain Master Plan to 2030, which has seen the industry in recovery mode," said SA Sugar Association's chairperson Sindi Mabaso-Koyana in a media statement.