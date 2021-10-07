Office computer 'porn scandal' crops up in Eastern Cape judge candidate's interview

An alleged “pornography scandal” emanating from a faceless complainant on Thursday threatened to damage the chances of a female acting judge hoping to get a seat as a permanent judge in the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha.

Lindiwe Rusi was almost reduced to tears as she told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that she knew nothing of allegations that she left Legal Aid SA in 2009 after being entangled in a pornography scandal.

“If there was any truth to these allegations, I would have spared myself the embarrassment of coming before this honourable commission,” she said, adding that the complaint was nothing but malicious and defamatory.

Rusi was asked about the allegations by judge president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya during her interview.

Maya said the complaint received was that, “while working for the Legal Aid board you accessed and distributed pornographic material using your employer's computers and disseminated that material among male candidates employed by the Legal Aid board. Instead of dealing with that issue when it was raised with you, you resigned on 24-hour notice”.

Rusi said she had been made aware of the complaint and had responded. She offered her response to the JSC.