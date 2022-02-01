Zondo slams Zuma's 'fabricated' evidence, says he helped capture Transnet

“Improbable”, “a fabrication” and should be rejected.

This is what the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has found regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s evidence before it that he did not insist on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet group CEO ahead of Sipho Maseko back in 2009.

This is contained in part 2 of the state capture commission report that was released by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday after it was submitted to him by commission chairperson acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The Zondo commission paints a grim picture of how Zuma, aided by ministers loyal to him, set out to capture Transnet, which began with his insistence on the appointment of Gama ahead of Maseko even though the former had been found to be unsuitable for the job while Maseko was the most preferred by the Transnet board.

One of the reasons Gama was found unsuitable for the job at the time was because he had been facing a corruption investigation stemming from his role in the awarding of a security tender to a company linked to a former cabinet minister when he was CEO of Transnet Freight Rail.