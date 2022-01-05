Now up to NPA to prosecute Guptas & Co

This is a recommendation made by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in part 1 of the report which was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday

It is now in the hands of the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute several “facilitators and followers” and members of the Gupta family implicated in state capture.



