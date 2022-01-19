Zondo commission yet to answer whether Guptas hijacked the state under Zuma, says Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the Zondo commission is yet to answer the question of whether the state was hijacked by the Gupta family under the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

She disagreed with the DA, which has been running a campaign pinning state capture on the ANC's cadre deployment policy.

Madonsela was speaking on Wednesday as a guest of the DA on its online show, The Inside Track, hosted by party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. She appeared on the show with DA leader John Steenhuisen, policy head Gwen Ngwenya and MP Leon Schreiber.

“I am happy the commission has given us its preliminary views on what happened. First, I would like to indicate that it's still not answered the big question of whether the state was hijacked,” said Madonsela.

“For example, some [DA members] have referred to cadre deployment as a problem. My preliminary conclusions as public protector was that what we were seeing was not cadre deployment, it was a hijack.”