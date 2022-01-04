RECORDED | Ramaphosa receives part 1 of state capture report from Zondo
Starts at 4pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will hear on Tuesday if there is proof of malfeasance in former president Jacob Zuma's administration when he receives the first part of the state capture report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Two podiums have been set up at the Union Buildings for the handover of the first part of the #ZondoCommissionReport. The event will start at 16:00 instead of 15:30. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/svBJbdZqxH— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) January 4, 2022
Zondo is expected to hand over the first of three parts of the report to the president at 4pm.
Earlier on Tuesday, the high court in Johannesburg struck off the roll the application of lobby group Democracy In Action to stop Ramaphosa from receiving the first part of the report.
Democracy In Action had asked the court to find that Ramaphosa was “implicated” by witnesses at the inquiry and should therefore not be the one to receive the report.
