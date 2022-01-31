Herman Mashaba resigns from Joburg council to 'grow ActionSA'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resigned as a Johannesburg city councillor.

On Monday, Mashaba said he made the decision to allow him to focus on growing the party’s footprint across SA’s nine provinces before the 2024 provincial and national elections.

“I have consulted my caucus and the senate of ActionSA and there is agreement that my time must be spent leading the campaign to grow ActionSA to mount a challenge to the ANC in 2024.

“The important work of expanding ActionSA will require constant travelling to set up structures across the country and my council seat should be filled by someone who is available to the needs of the residents of Johannesburg,” Mashaba said.

The city is run by a DA-led multiparty government, with ActionSA firmly in the mix.