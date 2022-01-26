AfriForum to drag Ramaphosa to court over poor services in the Free State

AfriForum has announced plans to drag President Cyril Ramaphosa to court over the lack of service delivery in the Free State's Mafube local municipality.

The civil rights organisation and the Mafube Business Forum announced at a media conference on Wednesday that they were going to challenge Ramaphosa and 16 other respondents in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

“Despite Frankfort being the hometown of Sisi Ntombela, premier of the Free State, residents of this former upscale town receive no municipal services. The municipality is officially bankrupt ... regular water shortages, no refuse removal, a dysfunctional sewage system and potholes are but a few of the problems that all residents have to deal with.

“Moreover, the municipality has not sent any municipal accounts for various years now,” said Jacques Jansen van Vuuren, spokesperson for the Mafube Business Forum.

The forum is bringing the application on behalf of the residents of Frankfort.