Free State ANC defends mayoral-elect Khalipha's lack of qualifications

The ANC in the Free State has come to the defence of Matjhabeng mayoral-elect Thanduxolo Khalipha and credited him with “strategic leadership” skills amid allegations that he did not qualify to be mayor as he allegedly did not possess a matric qualification.



This comes after the full report of the interview process of mayoral candidates from municipalities in the province was leaked on social media before it was formally given to lower structures yesterday, with Khalipha edging the two candidates he was nominated with for Matjhabeng...