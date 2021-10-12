‘We delivered you to the promised land’: Mabuza urges QwaQwa residents to vote ANC despite failings

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has likened the party’s role in SA to that of Moses, who delivered the Israelites from Egypt into the promised land.

Mabuza led the ANC’s local government election campaign in QwaQwa, in the Free State, on Tuesday, where he met with communities to discuss service delivery failings by his party.

On the campaign trail galvanising votes for the ANC, Mabuza called on communities to go out and canvas for the party.

“Remind them all at home to stand up and vote for the ANC. The ANC is a party of the people. It is your organisation that delivered you from Egypt to the promised land.

“Mistakes have been made along the way but mistakes can be corrected. We ask that you remind everyone, even your neighbours, that on November 1 we vote for the ANC and return it to power,” he said.