Criminal record for duo who blocked road with burning tyres

An electricity-related protest that saw community members blockade a road with burning tyres has culminated in convictions for two demonstrators.

Free State police said this sends out “a strong message warning community members to refrain from being involved or instigating public violence”.

The case relates to a midnight protest on January 1 at Zamdela, Sasolburg.

Mosiuwa Mosia, 51, and Thapelo Segalo, 25, were part of a larger group marching against a lack of services in their area, primarily a lack of electricity, said police spokesperson Capt Malebo Khosana.