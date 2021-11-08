Harrismith protesters upset at return of ANC
Despite water, electricity problems voters return ruling party
Malefu Shabalala has to pay R100 to get water as her area in Dunusa at Intabazwe township in Harrismith, Free State, has been without water for two weeks.
Community members have often voiced their dissatisfaction by protesting against deteriorating levels of service delivery in the area...
